The Staves have announced a new album with its title-track, ‘All Now’

The Staves have announced a new album, ‘All Now’.

The full-length is set for release on 22nd March via Communion Records, preceded by the title-track and a video inspired by The Old Grey Whistle Test. There will also be a launch show at London’s Moth Club on 4th December.

Jess and Camilla say of the new music: “It’s a stream of consciousness about frustration and feeling overwhelmed with modernity. Kind of a rejection of the performative way we have to express ourselves now in order for it to be deemed valid.”

Of the video, directed by James Arden, they add: “We were in love with the old footage of singer songwriters performing in shows like “The Old Grey Whistle Test”, and the way the audience hung on the singer’s every word.

“We wanted to play with the idea of “All Now” being an ideology and a message. Something that came from artists and creatives, but is then hijacked and commodified by corporate creeps, preaching the message to gain power.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

All Now

I Don’t Say It But I Feel It

Fundamental Memory

Make A Decision

The Echo

I’ll Never Leave You Alone

After School

Great Wave

Recognize

So Gracefully

The Important One

You Held It All