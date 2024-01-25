The Staves have shared a new single, ‘I Don’t Say It, But I Feel It’

The Staves have released their new single ‘I Don’t Say It, But I Feel It’, a track from their forthcoming album ‘All Now’, which is set to be released on March 22nd, via Communion Records.

Sisters Jess and Camilla Staveley-Taylor explain of the track: “This was the first song we recorded for the album and we had just written it so there’s a freshness and an immediacy to it for us. The song is about passing surges of emotions and memories that often don’t get expressed or articulated. It’s exploring that state of stillness on the outside but with a flurry of things happening below the surface and how, often, we don’t let on what we’re really feeling most of the time or how much we’re feeling it. Even the question ‘how are you?’ can prove difficult to find the answer to…

“The song came from a train-ride down to Brighton with friends with the scenery whizzing by – the transient flashes as things come in and out of focus. The song is built around this two-chord pattern that kind of chugs along and motors through, picking out these jolts of feeling or memory that rush by.”

The Staves have also announced additional shows in London and Dublin due to demand, following the sell-out of their Leeds, Cambridge, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin performances. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale on January 26th at 10 am via the band’s official website.

Their new album ‘All Now’, produced by John Congleton, follows the earlier release of ‘You Held It All’, marking the band’s first release on Communion Records and their first recording without their sister, Emily Staveley-Taylor, who has stepped back to focus on motherhood.