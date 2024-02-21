The Staves have shared a new single, ‘I’ll Never Leave You Alone’

The Staves have released their new single, ‘I’ll Never Leave You Alone’.

It’s a track from their forthcoming album ‘All Now’, which is set to be released on 22nd March, via Communion Records.

Speaking of the track, Jess and Camilla explain: “This song is about balancing all the intricate parts and many faces of self and womanhood and the feelings of doubt that come from containing these multitudes. It’s about learning to navigate and live with them. To make friends with your doubt and with yourself.”

Their new album ‘All Now’, produced by John Congleton, follows the earlier release of ‘You Held It All’, marking the band’s first release on Communion Records and their first recording without their sister, Emily Staveley-Taylor, who has stepped back to focus on motherhood.

Check out the new single below.