The Staves have confirmed a spring 2024 tour to celebrate the release of their new album

There will also be an album launch show in London this December.
The Staves have announced a tour to celebrate the release of their new album.

The full-length, ‘All Now’, is set for release on 22nd March via Communion Records, and has already been preceded by the title-track and a video inspired by The Old Grey Whistle Test. There will also be a launch show at London’s Moth Club on 4th December.

Jess and Camilla say of the new music: “It’s a stream of consciousness about frustration and feeling overwhelmed with modernity. Kind of a rejection of the performative way we have to express ourselves now in order for it to be deemed valid.”

The tour will visit:

DECEMBER 2023
4 London, Moth Club – SOLD OUT

MAY 2024
8 Berlin, Heimathafen
9 Cologne, Stadtgarten
10 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
12 Rotterdam, LantarenVenster
13 Paris, Petit Bain
15 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
16 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
17 Cambridge, MASH
19 Brighton, Concorde 2
21 London, KOKO
22 Bristol, SWX
24 Liverpool, Arts Club
25 Edinburgh, Assembly Rooms
26 Manchester, Academy 2
28 Belfast, Mandela
29 Limerick, Dolan’s
31 Dublin, Button Factory

JUNE 2024
2 Cork, Live At St Lukes

