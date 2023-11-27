The Staves have confirmed a spring 2024 tour to celebrate the release of their new album

The Staves have announced a tour to celebrate the release of their new album.

The full-length, ‘All Now’, is set for release on 22nd March via Communion Records, and has already been preceded by the title-track and a video inspired by The Old Grey Whistle Test. There will also be a launch show at London’s Moth Club on 4th December.

Jess and Camilla say of the new music: “It’s a stream of consciousness about frustration and feeling overwhelmed with modernity. Kind of a rejection of the performative way we have to express ourselves now in order for it to be deemed valid.”

The tour will visit:

DECEMBER 2023

4 London, Moth Club – SOLD OUT

MAY 2024

8 Berlin, Heimathafen

9 Cologne, Stadtgarten

10 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin

12 Rotterdam, LantarenVenster

13 Paris, Petit Bain

15 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

16 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

17 Cambridge, MASH

19 Brighton, Concorde 2

21 London, KOKO

22 Bristol, SWX

24 Liverpool, Arts Club

25 Edinburgh, Assembly Rooms

26 Manchester, Academy 2

28 Belfast, Mandela

29 Limerick, Dolan’s

31 Dublin, Button Factory

JUNE 2024

2 Cork, Live At St Lukes