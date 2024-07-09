The Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation has announced ‘More Life – Pass The Mic’ concert at The O2, featuring Mahalia, Ghetts, D Double E and more

The Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation (SLDF) has announced a major musical event to celebrate what would have been Stephen Lawrence’s 50th birthday. ‘More Life – Pass The Mic’ will take place on 13th September at The O2 in London, featuring a line-up of influential UK artists.

The event aims to celebrate Black culture, community, and allyship while honouring Stephen’s legacy. Confirmed artists include D Double E, Ghetts, The Kanneh-Masons, former Dork cover star Mahalia, Nao, and Wretch 32, with more names to be announced in the coming weeks. The O2 in Greenwich, South-East London, was chosen as the venue due to its significance as Stephen’s home.

Baroness Lawrence, Stephen’s mother and Founder of SLDF, said: “Music has the power to touch people’s hearts and inspire shifts in how they view themselves and the world around them, much like Stephen did for those who knew and loved him, and the many who only know his story. The 13th September will be a time for reflection and celebration and a moment to uplift the beauty and brilliance of our community. Together, we can make a collective commitment to building a kinder, more equitable society in Stephen’s name.”

Jessica Neil, CEO of SLDF, added: “Harnessing the transformative power of music, we are inviting the next generation to reclaim Stephen’s legacy as their own. Stephen was an ordinary young man whose life and death have created extraordinary impact. This event is about demonstrating the power of ordinary people to drive extraordinary change when their talents and aspirations are nurtured. MORE LIFE – PASS THE MIC is a celebration of culture and community and a once-in-a-lifetime musical moment that we hope will spark a generation-defining movement for change.”

Tickets for ‘More Life – Pass The Mic’ will go on sale on Friday, 12th July at 10:00 am BST.