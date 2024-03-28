The Streets, Maisie Peters and Cat Burns are among several new names for Boardmasters

Sam Fender will be topping the bill.

Boardmasters has confirmed a few new names for 2024.

The additions include The Streets (pictured), Maisie Peters, Ghetts, Professor Green, Cat Burns, Future Utopia, Sammy Virji, Ewan Mcvicar, Good Neighbours, Ayanna, Take A Chance On Us, Antslive, and Tors.

They join headliner Sam Fender, as well as early confirmations Stormzy and Chase & Status. Plus, Courteeners, Declan McKenna, Overmono, Kate Nash, Wunderhorse, Los Bitchos, Charlotte Plank, NewDad, Dick & Dom and more.

The Cornwall surf and music festival will take place from 7th-11th August. Visit boardmasters.com for more information.

