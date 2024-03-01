The Streets, Jungle and Cian Ducrot are the latest headliners for Live at The Piece Hall

The Streets (pictured), Jungle and Cian Ducrot are the latest headliners for Live at The Piece Hall.

The summer event series will see them take to the Halifax venue’s open-air courtyard this August, alongside further headline spots from Loyle Carner, Pixies, Fatboy Slim and more.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, comments: “Wow. Three more stellar headliners for our summer season.

“The Streets pioneered such a unique style, and more than two decades later Mike Skinner is still at the top of his game. I know the show will be fantastic.

“I simply cannot wait for Jungle who have without doubt made some of the coolest and catchiest crossover pop hits of the last decade.

“And what can I say about Cian Ducrot. Following in the tradition of so many Irish singer songwriters before him, that beautiful voice, his passionate delivery and skilful storytelling really cuts through and connects with people.”

The event’s line-up reads:

JUNE

16 NILE RODGERS & CHIC + SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR + DECO

27 MICHAEL KIWANUKA

30 TOM ODELL

JULY

9 LOYLE CARNER

12 TOM JONES

AUGUST

2 RICHARD ASHCROFT

8 JESS GLYNNE

10 McFLY

13 STATUS QUO + THE ALARM

20 PJ HARVEY

21 PIXIES

22 THE STREETS

24 FATBOY SLIM

25 JUNGLE

26 CIAN DUCROT