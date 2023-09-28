The Streets have released a new single about overcoming adversities, ‘Each Day Gives’

The Streets have released a new single, ‘Each Day Gives‘.

It’s the latest teaser ahead of their new album and feature film ‘The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light’, which will arrive on 20th October. It will be the first full-length The Streets album since ‘Computers and Blues’ in 2011.

“The way the album was written was very much with the film in mind,” Mike Skinner explains. “The songs weave around the scenes and the dialogue to give a bigger picture of what’s going on – sometimes really acting as the narrator . ‘Each Day Gives’ comes as the main characters are facing a dilemma and working out what to do after their plans go awry – the song talks about overcoming little (and big) adversities and waking up each morning and treating it as a fresh start – until the next dilemma kicks in!”

In support of the album, Mike will head out on a headline UK tour, starting on 26th October and culminating with a show at London’s Alexandra Palace on 16th November.