The Streets have shared new single ‘End Of The Queue’ from their upcoming fabric mix

The Streets have released a new single, ‘End Of The Queue‘.

Following on from ‘No Better Than Chance’, it’s taken from new compilation ‘fabric Presents The Streets’, which will be released on 28th June featuring contributions from Cesco, Hilts, lau.ra, MPH, Tented, Coki and more.

“I’ve spent many nights wasted but not wasted any nights in fabric over the years,” Mike Skinner comments. “The dedication to underground music and innovation, the way the bodysonic bass transducers sent the sounds through your body via your feet, the queues, the camaraderie and a real sense of being part of something that people will remember through the haze as the home of some of the greatest moments of their lives.

“When I was asked to do a mix for the anniversary series I couldn’t wait to get on with it. fabric has become one of the homes of bass music and that’s some of the music I’ve been playing out the most. It’s a pleasure to follow in the footsteps of so many incredible DJ’s in the fabric, FABRICLIVE and fabric presents series and be part of their celebration. Here’s to many more decades of hedonism.”

Mike & Co. released their new album and feature film ‘The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light’, last October. It was the first full-length The Streets album since ‘Computers and Blues’ in 2011.

Check out the new single below.