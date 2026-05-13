The Strokes have shared their new single 'Falling Out of Love'
The Rick Rubin produced album 'Reality Awaits' marks The Strokes' first new material since 2020.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The Rick Rubin produced album 'Reality Awaits' marks The Strokes' first new material since 2020.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The Strokes have shared 'Falling Out of Love', a fresh cut taken from their incoming record 'Reality Awaits'.
A televised debut of the track is scheduled for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, appearing among the programme's final musical slots before it wraps up next week.
The new offering arrives on the heels of 'Going Shopping', which served as the initial taster from 'Reality Awaits'. Sessions for the record took place in Costa Rica under the guidance of producer Rick Rubin, with finishing touches added at locations across the world. It stands as the group's first body of work since 'The New Abnormal' arrived in 2020.
An extensive worldwide live run was announced last month, taking in North America, the UK, Europe, South America and Japan. Beginning in June and stretching into autumn, the schedule features two nights at Colorado's Red Rocks, a double-header at London's The O2, plus appearances at Toronto's RBC Amphitheatre, the Accor Arena in Paris and Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome.
Support across the run will rotate between Thundercat, Cage the Elephant, Hamilton Leithauser, Fat White Family, The Garden, Alex Cameron, Geordie Greep, Promiseland and ÖLÜM.
Festival commitments include a Coachella stint already played, headline slots at Primavera Sound editions in Buenos Aires, São Paulo and Santiago, plus Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Summer Sonic 2026 in Japan.
The dates in full read:
JUNE
12 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Manchester, TN
15 Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
17 United Center, Chicago, IL [SOLD OUT]
19 Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
21 RBC Amphitheatre, Toronto, ON [SOLD OUT]
23 TD Garden, Boston, MA
26 TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann, Philadelphia, PA [SOLD OUT]
27 Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD
JULY
12 Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, Richmond, VA [SOLD OUT]
14 Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
15 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN
17 American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee, WI
19 Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, Saint Paul, MN
22 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO [SOLD OUT]
23 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO [SOLD OUT]
AUGUST
8 Outside Lands Music Festival, San Francisco, CA [SOLD OUT]
14 Summer Sonic, Tokyo, JP
15 Summer Sonic, Osaka, JP
22 Just Like Heaven, Pasadena, CA
25 Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR
27 Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC
28 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
SEPTEMBER
12 Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, FL
13 Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL [SOLD OUT]
17 Truliant Amphitheater, Charlotte, NC
18 Shaky Knees Music Festival, Atlanta, GA
20 Sea.Hear.Now Festival, Asbury Park, NJ
OCTOBER
6 The O2, London, UK [SOLD OUT]
7 The O2, London, UK
11 Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, NL [SOLD OUT]
13 PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf, DE
15 Uber Arena, Berlin, DE [SOLD OUT]
17 Unipol Arena, Bologna, IT [SOLD OUT]
20 Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, ES [SOLD OUT]
22 Accor Arena, Paris, FR [SOLD OUT]
25 Utilita Arena, Newcastle, UK [SOLD OUT]
26 Co-op Live, Manchester, UK [SOLD OUT]
28 3Arena, Dublin, IE [SOLD OUT]
NOVEMBER
27 Primavera Sound Fauna, Santiago, CL
29 Primavera Sound Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, AR
DECEMBER
5 Primavera Sound São Paulo, São Paulo, BR
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