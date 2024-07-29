The Vaccines have announced a new UK tour for October and November 2024.

The tour will support their latest album ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’, released earlier this year, and follows their arena shows with Kings of Leon.

“It’s about loss,” singer Justin Young says of the new album. “And coming to terms with that loss — not necessarily grieving for it, but trying to get a new understanding of it. I don’t just mean in a romantic sense.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on 2nd August. The full list of dates is as follows:

OCTOBER

22 De La Warr Pavillion, Bexhill, UK

23 Roundhouse, London, UK

25 UEA, Norwich, UK

26 Engine Shed, Lincoln, UK

27 HMV Empire, Coventry, UK

29 Town Hall, Middlesbrough, UK

30 The Spa, Scarborough, UK

31 University of Wolverhampton at The Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

NOVEMBER

2 O2 Academy, Bournemouth, UK

3 Great Hall, Cardiff, UK

4 Forum, Bath, UK