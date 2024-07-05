The Voidz have announced a new album, ‘Like All Before You’

The Voidz have announced their third studio album, ‘Like All Before You’, set for release in September 2024.

The band’s first full-length record in six years, the announcement of ‘Like All Before You’ follows a series of single releases from The Voidz throughout 2023. These include the Halloween-timed ‘Flexorcist’, ‘Prophecy of the Dragon’, the ballad ‘American Way’, and ‘All The Same’. Notably, ‘Flexorcist’ and ‘Prophecy of the Dragon’ were combined into a 14-minute music video released last October.

The announcement came via a cryptic teaser video, which features an instrumental ‘Overture’ as its soundtrack. The moody synth-laden track serves as the opening number for the upcoming album. Alongside the teaser, the band released a minute-long monologue that hints at the thematic elements of ‘Like All Before You’.

In the monologue, frontman Julian Casablancas intones, “The suffocating endless talk of oppressive men, with their like-minded, indifferent killers in the shadows, making a sham of storied values, ruling and deceiving the unlucky into their miseries since the dawn of society.” He continues, “Soon we’ll be crusted and dusted like all before us. But now is the window. One has but to reach out beyond the crooked facade for knowledge. And it is all there, beyond the initial wall of lies they’ve built around us.”

Casablancas further elaborates, “And we must hunt and forage in this digital wilderness. And cultivate the cunning and courage to exact upon the enemies of mankind, the positive and peaceful change of an emerging enlightened civilisation. Oh muse, tell us, when will the time of these bastards end?”