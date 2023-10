Julian Casablancas+The Voidz have released a new single, ‘Flexorcist’.

The track arrives alongside a video that covers not just that track, but their recent single ‘Prophecy Of The Dragon’ too, and features Mac DeMarco and Weyes Blood.

The band are also about to perform a New York residency, with shows at Murmrr Theatre on 31st October, and 1st, 2nd and 3rd November.

Check out the new video below.