The voting for the BRIT Awards’ publicly voted categories is open now

The 2024 BRIT Awards has officially opened its public voting, enabling fans to cast their votes for their favourite artists in five genre categories: Alternative/Rock Act; Dance Act; Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act; Pop Act; and R&B Act.

The voting process will be conducted exclusively via Instagram and will close on Thursday, 15th February at 6pm.

The BRITs have provided detailed instructions on how to vote: “Head to the official BRITs Instagram (@BRITs) to comment on the category Reel or the pinned post and include the unique hashtag for the artist. You can also make your own Reel and include in the caption @BRITs with the unique hashtag of the artist. You can perform each of these actions once for each artist, per category, per day and a comment counts for one vote and creating a Reel will count for five votes”.

RAYE and Dua Lipa have already been confirmed as performers for this year’s ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, 2nd March.

RAYE leads the nominations with a record-breaking seven nods, following the release of her critically acclaimed album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ in February 2023. She is also set to perform her biggest headline show to date at London’s O2 on 15th March. The Last Dinner Party have already been announced as the winners of the 2024 Rising Star Award, while other artists nominated for multiple awards include Dua Lipa, J Hus, Blur, Olivia Dean, Dave, Little Simz, Young Fathers, and Mahalia.

The nominees for 2024’s BRIT Awards read:

Album of the Year:

Blur – The Ballad of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz – NO THANK YOU

RAYE – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Artist of the Year:

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Group of the Year:

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Best New Artist:

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

RAYE

Yussef Dayes

Song of the Year:

Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding – Miracle

cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let Go

Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus Ft Drake – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s a liar

RAYE ft 070 Shake – Escapism.

Rudimental/Charlotte Plank /Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy Ft Debbie – Firebabe

Switch Disco & Ella Henderson – REACT

Venbee & Goddard – Messy In Heaven

International Artist of the Year:

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International Group of the Year:

blink-182

boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

International Song of the Year:

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – greedy

Tyla – Water

Alterntive/Rock Act:

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip-hop/Grime/Rap Act:

CASISDEAD

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Dance Act:

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Romy

Pop Act:

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

RAYE

R&B Act:

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

RAYE

SAULT

The BRIT Awards 2024 will take place on Saturday 2nd March at London’s O2, and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.