The voting for the BRIT Awards’ publicly voted categories is open now

The 2024 BRIT Awards has officially opened its public voting, enabling fans to cast their votes for their favourite artists in five genre categories: Alternative/Rock Act; Dance Act; Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act; Pop Act; and R&B Act.
The voting process will be conducted exclusively via Instagram and will close on Thursday, 15th February at 6pm.
The BRITs have provided detailed instructions on how to vote: “Head to the official BRITs Instagram (@BRITs) to comment on the category Reel or the pinned post and include the unique hashtag for the artist. You can also make your own Reel and include in the caption @BRITs with the unique hashtag of the artist. You can perform each of these actions once for each artist, per category, per day and a comment counts for one vote and creating a Reel will count for five votes”.
RAYE and Dua Lipa have already been confirmed as performers for this year’s ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, 2nd March.
RAYE leads the nominations with a record-breaking seven nods, following the release of her critically acclaimed album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ in February 2023. She is also set to perform her biggest headline show to date at London’s O2 on 15th March. The Last Dinner Party have already been announced as the winners of the 2024 Rising Star Award, while other artists nominated for multiple awards include Dua Lipa, J Hus, Blur, Olivia Dean, Dave, Little Simz, Young Fathers, and Mahalia.
The nominees for 2024’s BRIT Awards read:
Album of the Year:
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz – NO THANK YOU
RAYE – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
Artist of the Year:
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE
Group of the Year:
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
Best New Artist:
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Yussef Dayes
Song of the Year:
Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding – Miracle
cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe – Prada
Central Cee – Let Go
Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter
Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
J Hus Ft Drake – Who Told You
Kenya Grace – Strangers
Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress – Boy’s a liar
RAYE ft 070 Shake – Escapism.
Rudimental/Charlotte Plank /Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy Ft Debbie – Firebabe
Switch Disco & Ella Henderson – REACT
Venbee & Goddard – Messy In Heaven
International Artist of the Year:
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Group of the Year:
blink-182
boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
International Song of the Year:
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
David Kushner – Daylight
Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
Jazzy – Giving Me
Libianca – People
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema – Calm Down
SZA – Kill Bill
Tate McRae – greedy
Tyla – Water
Alterntive/Rock Act:
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip-hop/Grime/Rap Act:
CASISDEAD
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Dance Act:
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Romy
Pop Act:
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE
R&B Act:
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
RAYE
SAULT
The BRIT Awards 2024 will take place on Saturday 2nd March at London’s O2, and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.