The WAEVE have announced their second album with new single ‘You Saw’

The WAEVE, the new project from Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall, have announced a new album.

‘City Lights’ is coming on 20th September, featuring their recently-released single of the same name and new drop ‘You Saw’. They’ll perform at London’s Village Underground on 29th October in support of the release.

Graham and Rose say of the new track: “‘You Saw’ is a song about acknowledging how seemingly tiny decisions can have a seismic impact on the course of one’s life, how sometimes it feels like the way things turn out are predestined. It’s about reconciling a past version with the new version of one’s self and being grateful for how things work out. It’s built around a rhythmic string line to reflect the sense of propulsive forward motion.”

They released their self-titled debut studio album last year.

Check out the new single below.