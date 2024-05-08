The WAEVE have confirmed their biggest headline show to date

The WAEVE, the new project from Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall, have announced a new UK show.

They’ll perform at London’s Village Underground on 29th October, with tickets going on sale from Thursday 9th May at 10am.

The pair also recently shared new single ‘City Lights’, which followed on from their self-titled debut studio album, released last year.

Speaking about the new song, Graham and Rose comment: “The city lights bestow a unique magic on everyone – the beautiful and the grotesque, the angels and the devils – shining and seductive, one and all… Who wants to love you and who wants to destroy you?”

Check it out below.