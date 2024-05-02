The Waeve have shared a new single ahead of their spring tour dates – check out ‘City Lights’

The new project from Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall released their debut studio album last year.

The Waeve, the new project from Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall, have shared a new single.

‘City Lights’ follows on from their self-titled debut studio album, released last year, and arrives ahead of their spring tour dates.

Speaking about the new song, Graham and Rose comment: “The city lights bestow a unique magic on everyone – the beautiful and the grotesque, the angels and the devils – shining and seductive, one and all… Who wants to love you and who wants to destroy you?”

The Waeve’s upcoming live dates read:

MAY
03 London, Hoxton Hall
07 Brighton (w/ Elbow)
09 London O2 (w/ Elbow)
10 Birmingham (w/ Elbow)
11 Glasgow (w/ Elbow)
12 Leeds (w/ Elbow)
14 Manchester (w/ Elbow)
15 Nottingham (w/ Elbow)

