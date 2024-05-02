The Waeve have shared a new single ahead of their spring tour dates – check out ‘City Lights’

The Waeve, the new project from Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall, have shared a new single.
‘City Lights’ follows on from their self-titled debut studio album, released last year, and arrives ahead of their spring tour dates.
Speaking about the new song, Graham and Rose comment: “The city lights bestow a unique magic on everyone – the beautiful and the grotesque, the angels and the devils – shining and seductive, one and all… Who wants to love you and who wants to destroy you?”
The Waeve’s upcoming live dates read:
MAY
03 London, Hoxton Hall
07 Brighton (w/ Elbow)
09 London O2 (w/ Elbow)
10 Birmingham (w/ Elbow)
11 Glasgow (w/ Elbow)
12 Leeds (w/ Elbow)
14 Manchester (w/ Elbow)
15 Nottingham (w/ Elbow)