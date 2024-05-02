The Wytches have announced a covers EP, featuring new takes on Pentagram, John Cale and more

The Wytches have announced a new covers EP, ‘Replica’.

Set for release on 5th July via Alcopop! Records, it features the Brighton-based band’s takes on tracks by Pentagram, Porter Wagoner, Chet Baker and John Cale.

“Over the last couple years we’ve recorded more demos than we ever used to,” explains Kristian Bell (vocals/guitar). “I was carting around my whole recording rig to band practice or wherever we’d set up to play for most of 2022, just to try and better my recording skills.

“Covers have always been good for that. If I’m feeling rusty with songwriting I focus on the recording side of things and just put down covers as a way to try and break out of a creative slump.

“These covers are kind of a documentation of that. They were all recorded in different houses with my portable rig which is just a couple preamps and a Tascam 58 8-track tape machine.”

Check out ‘Be Forewarned’ (Pentagram Cover) below; the full tracklisting reads: