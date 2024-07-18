The Weeknd has announced a one-off Brazil show

The Weeknd has announced a one-night-only show in Brazil, featuring a brand new production and setlist.

The performance is scheduled for Friday, September 7th at the Estádio MorumBIS venue in São Paulo, and follows The Weeknd’s extensive ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour’, which spanned North America, Europe, the UK, and Latin America, attracting over 3 million attendees. Unlike the tour performances, this upcoming show promises a fresh experience for fans, including a revamped setlist and production elements that have never been seen before.

Continuing his philanthropic efforts, The Weeknd will donate $1 from each ticket sold to the XO Humanitarian Fund, partnering with the UN World Food Programme to address the global hunger crisis.

Tickets for the São Paulo show will be available to the general public from Thursday, July 25 at 10am BRT, with artist presales starting as early as Monday, July 22.

This announcement comes on the heels of The Weeknd’s recent cryptic social media posts, hinting at a potential new musical era. The artist has been teasing new material since January, suggesting that his forthcoming sixth studio album could be the final instalment in a trilogy that includes ‘After Hours’ and ‘Dawn FM’. Earlier this month, The Weeknd shared a brief video on social media featuring himself staring at the camera, accompanied by an image of a nocturnal forest scene, further fuelling speculation about imminent new releases.