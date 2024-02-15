Former Dork cover star Thomas Headon has shared his first new music of 2024, ‘Middle of the Night’.

Premiered on Triple J last night (14th February), it follows up on last year’s ‘Six Songs That Thomas Headon Likes And Thinks You Would Like Too’.

Speaking about the track, Thomas explains: “This song to me is the sound I’ve always been trying to achieve, it really blends so many of my influences into one song and feels like a step in the right direction. It’s basically a song about partying non-stop, waking up in the morning and feeling like it is still the night before, your head spinning, the ridiculous plans you make with your friends on nights out that never end up happening and feeling higher and larger than life. I wrote and recorded it with two really great friends (Stephen Barnes & Caroline Pennell) and I think the energy of that really comes through. Anyway I hope people like it, it’ll be awkward if they don’t.”

You can check out ‘Middle of the Night’ below.