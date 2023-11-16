PC Music duo Thy Slaughter have announced their debut album with Ellie Rowsell collab ‘Lost Everything’

It's out in a few weeks.
Photo Credit: Armand Goxe

Thy Slaughter have announced their debut album.

A new project from A. G. Cook and EASYFUN, ‘Soft Rock’ will be released on 1st December via PC Music, preceded by early double-single ‘Lost Everything’ – which was co-written with SOPHIE and features Ellie Rowsell from Wolf Alice – and ‘Reign’.

Falling in the label’s final month of new releases, the record also saw the duo hit up friends and collaborators Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek and Alaska Reid.

Check out the new singles below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. Sentence
  2. Immortal
  3. Reign
  4. Heavy
  5. Bullets
  6. If I Knew
  7. Flail
  8. Lost Everything
  9. O Fortuna
  10. Shine A Light
  11. Don’t Know What You Want
  12. Fountain
SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Dork's Christmas Night Out is back for 2023, with Panic Shack, Lambrini Girls and The Itch
Music News
Allie X has announced her "angry, stubborn, honest, dry, melodramatic, fast, and indulgent" new album, 'Girl With No Face'
Music News
Holly Humberstone has released a new video for debut album cut 'Elvis Impersonators', shot in Tokyo
READ MORE