PC Music duo Thy Slaughter have announced their debut album with Ellie Rowsell collab ‘Lost Everything’

Thy Slaughter have announced their debut album.

A new project from A. G. Cook and EASYFUN, ‘Soft Rock’ will be released on 1st December via PC Music, preceded by early double-single ‘Lost Everything’ – which was co-written with SOPHIE and features Ellie Rowsell from Wolf Alice – and ‘Reign’.

Falling in the label’s final month of new releases, the record also saw the duo hit up friends and collaborators Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek and Alaska Reid.

Check out the new singles below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: