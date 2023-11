Tierra Whack has released a new single, ‘Chanel Pit’.

The track arrives alongside a video directed by frequent collaborator Alex Lill making a trip through a car wash, without a car…

She’s also teamed up with media platform, Andscape, for a new feature film directed by Chris Moukarbel. Cypher “highlights the incredible rise of the illustrious rapper”, a press release explains, and will premiere in select theatres and on Hulu from 24th November.

Check out the new single below.