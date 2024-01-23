Tierra Whack is set to release a new album, ‘World Wide Whack’.

The “visual art project” is described in a press release as her “debut album”, and will be available through Interscope on 15th March, it follows up on 2018’s project ‘Whack World’.

The album’s cover art, created by artist Alex Da Corte, draws inspiration from Pierrot, a 17th-century Italian clown, fashion icon Elsa Schiaparelli, and the legendary Donna Summer. It introduces a fictional character central to the album, with their story to be revealed in videos accompanying each track.

Last year, the Grammy-nominated artist dropped ‘Chanel Pit’, her first original single since the 2021 EP trilogy ‘Rap?’, ‘Pop?’ and ‘R&B?’. Additionally, her music documentary ‘Cypher’ is currently streaming on Hulu.