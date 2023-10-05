Tkay Maidza says goodbye to a time waster with her new Lolo Zouai and Amber Mark collab, ‘Out Of Luck’

Her new album's coming in November.
Photo Credit: Dana Trippe

Tkay Maidza has released a new single, ‘Out Of Luck’.

A collaboration with Lolo Zouaï and Amber Mark, it’s a cut from her recently-announced new album, ‘Sweet Justice’. The follow-up to her 2016 self-titled debut, the record will be released on 3rd November.

“Sweet Justice was a way for me to channel my emotions from what I’ve experienced in the last two years,” she explains. “It’s a diary of things and thoughts I’ve kept to myself. Making the record was a healing experience and I’m grateful to have worked with producers who have inspired me throughout my career.”

Tkay describes the track as an “unapologetic song about moving on from a time waster and almost laughing at the lengths they go to try to return. It’s over.”

Check out the new single below.

The record’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. Love and Other Drugs
  2. WUACV
  3. Out of Luck (ft. Lolo Zouaï & Amber Mark)
  4. What Ya Know
  5. Won One
  6. Love Again
  7. WASP
  8. Ghost!
  9. Ring-a-Ling
  10. Free Throws
  11. Silent Assassin
  12. Our Way
  13. Gone to the West (ft. Duckwrth)
  14. Walking On Air
SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Dallon Weekes has announced his second iDKHOW album, 'Gloom Division'
Music News
Miya Folick has shared 'What We Wanna' from new Apple series, The Buccaneers
Music News
blink-182 have released a Ramones-inspired video for their new single, 'Dance With Me'
READ MORE