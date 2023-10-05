Tkay Maidza says goodbye to a time waster with her new Lolo Zouai and Amber Mark collab, ‘Out Of Luck’

Tkay Maidza has released a new single, ‘Out Of Luck’.

A collaboration with Lolo Zouaï and Amber Mark, it’s a cut from her recently-announced new album, ‘Sweet Justice’. The follow-up to her 2016 self-titled debut, the record will be released on 3rd November.

“Sweet Justice was a way for me to channel my emotions from what I’ve experienced in the last two years,” she explains. “It’s a diary of things and thoughts I’ve kept to myself. Making the record was a healing experience and I’m grateful to have worked with producers who have inspired me throughout my career.”

Tkay describes the track as an “unapologetic song about moving on from a time waster and almost laughing at the lengths they go to try to return. It’s over.”

Check out the new single below.

The record’s full tracklisting reads: