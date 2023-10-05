Tkay Maidza says goodbye to a time waster with her new Lolo Zouai and Amber Mark collab, ‘Out Of Luck’

Tkay Maidza has released a new single, ‘Out Of Luck’.
A collaboration with Lolo Zouaï and Amber Mark, it’s a cut from her recently-announced new album, ‘Sweet Justice’. The follow-up to her 2016 self-titled debut, the record will be released on 3rd November.
“Sweet Justice was a way for me to channel my emotions from what I’ve experienced in the last two years,” she explains. “It’s a diary of things and thoughts I’ve kept to myself. Making the record was a healing experience and I’m grateful to have worked with producers who have inspired me throughout my career.”
Tkay describes the track as an “unapologetic song about moving on from a time waster and almost laughing at the lengths they go to try to return. It’s over.”
Check out the new single below.
The record’s full tracklisting reads:
- Love and Other Drugs
- WUACV
- Out of Luck (ft. Lolo Zouaï & Amber Mark)
- What Ya Know
- Won One
- Love Again
- WASP
- Ghost!
- Ring-a-Ling
- Free Throws
- Silent Assassin
- Our Way
- Gone to the West (ft. Duckwrth)
- Walking On Air