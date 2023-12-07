Tom Grennan has signed up for next summer’s Eden Sessions

Tom Grennan has confirmed for next year’s Eden Sessions.

He’ll headline the event on 5th July, ahead of his performance at London’s Gunnersbury Park on 10th August.

Rita Broe, Managing Director of Eden Sessions Ltd, says: “Having Tom join next year’s Eden Sessions line-up bolsters what promises to be an incredible season of world-class music. Tom is making huge waves in the industry and his on-stage energy is infectious – we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us.”

The general ticket sale kicks off on Wednesday 13th December.