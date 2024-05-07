Tom Misch has dropped a new single, ‘Insecure’

He's recently been dropping music under his Supershy moniker.
Photo Credit: Ella Pavlides

Tom Misch has dropped a new single, ‘Insecure’.

The track marks the first release under his own name since 2021’s ‘Quarantine Sessions’ album, and has been four years in the making.

A press release explains: “Co-written with Jimmy Napes, ‘Insecure’ serves as a compelling testament to Misch’s artistic evolution, effortlessly weaving together his signature blend of introspective lyricism, hypnotic rhythms and sumptuous instrumentation. With a raw honesty that cuts to the core, Misch lays bare his vulnerabilities, inviting listeners into a world of unfiltered emotion.”

Check out the new track below.

