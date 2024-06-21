Tommy Lefroy have shared a new single ‘Girlhood, Godhood’, exploring themes of trust and trauma

Tommy Lefroy have released their latest single ‘Girlhood, Godhood’.

The duo, Wynter Bethel and Tessa Mouzourakis, describe ‘Girlhood, Godhood’ as a deeply personal song, born from a vulnerable dialogue about trust and trauma. “This song started as a conversation in trust; the concession of a story that was very hard to tell. It’s about feeling objectified and taken advantage of, feeling discarded and voiceless,” they explain.

They add, “It’s about a trauma many can speak to, and the isolation that endures when that experience is called into question. The title, Girlhood, Godhood, is in reference to this feeling – so beautifully encapsulated in the last lines of a poem called ‘Churching’ by Kristin Chang. ‘Godhood is just / like girlhood: a begging to be believed.'”

Tommy Lefroy are currently finalising a new project, details of which are expected to be announced soon. Meanwhile, they are preparing for a headline tour across the UK and Europe this September.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

12 Oran More, Glasgow

14 Gorilla, Manchester

16 Whelan’s, Dublin

18 The Garage, London

20 Les Etoiles, Paris

22 Yuca, Cologne

23 Kavka, Antwerp

24 Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam

26 Badehaus, Berlin

27 Hybrydy, Warsaw

29 Futurum Music Bar, Prague