Tommy Lefroy have shared a new single ‘Girlhood, Godhood’, exploring themes of trust and trauma

Tommy Lefroy have released their latest single ‘Girlhood, Godhood’.
The duo, Wynter Bethel and Tessa Mouzourakis, describe ‘Girlhood, Godhood’ as a deeply personal song, born from a vulnerable dialogue about trust and trauma. “This song started as a conversation in trust; the concession of a story that was very hard to tell. It’s about feeling objectified and taken advantage of, feeling discarded and voiceless,” they explain.
They add, “It’s about a trauma many can speak to, and the isolation that endures when that experience is called into question. The title, Girlhood, Godhood, is in reference to this feeling – so beautifully encapsulated in the last lines of a poem called ‘Churching’ by Kristin Chang. ‘Godhood is just / like girlhood: a begging to be believed.'”
Tommy Lefroy are currently finalising a new project, details of which are expected to be announced soon. Meanwhile, they are preparing for a headline tour across the UK and Europe this September.
The dates in full read:
SEPTEMBER
12 Oran More, Glasgow
14 Gorilla, Manchester
16 Whelan’s, Dublin
18 The Garage, London
20 Les Etoiles, Paris
22 Yuca, Cologne
23 Kavka, Antwerp
24 Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam
26 Badehaus, Berlin
27 Hybrydy, Warsaw
29 Futurum Music Bar, Prague