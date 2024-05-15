Tommy Lefroy explore female desire and feeling stuck with their new single, ‘Garden’

Tommy Lefroy are back with a new single, ‘Garden’.

The track follows on from the duo’s – Wynter Bethel and Tessa Mouzourakis – recent support tour with (former Dork cover star) Niall Horan, as well as last year’s ‘Rivals’ EP.

“Inspired by a series of misunderstandings with men in the room (and one ill-fated trip back to Brooklyn to ‘run into’ a long-lost ex), ‘Garden’ is about the frustration of feeling stuck in place, personified as “the feminine urge to…” explain the pair.

“The title is in reference to the mythos of female desire, and the irony in its biblical blame for the fall of man. We wrote this song about our own wanting, to reach goals and to feel unencumbered by limiting beliefs and circumstances.”

Check out the track below, and catch them live at the following:

SEPTEMBER

12 Glasgow Oran More

14 Manchester Gorilla

16 Dublin Whelan’s

18 London The Garage

20 Paris Les Etoiles

22 Cologne Yuca

23 Antwerp Kavka

24 Amsterdam Tolhuistuin

26 Berlin Badehaus

27 Warsaw Hybrydy

29 Prague Futurum Music Bar