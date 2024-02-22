Tony Njoku has announced a new EP, ‘Last Bloom’, with early single ‘La Ruée’

Tony Njoku has announced a new EP.

‘Last Bloom‘ – due 3rd May – comes hot on the heels of recent EPs ‘KILLTONY’ and ‘JUSTINE’, and is teased by new single ‘La Ruée‘.

He says of the track: “That melody in the main refrain (the chorus part that comes round twice, first around 0:34 and next around 1:37) kept playing in my head for a while late last year. It was like my internal theme music for a few of my trips late last year, especially this one trip I took to Paris in November. It was a nice moment of rest from work and I was sharing it with a very special person. It really filled me up with joy, I felt energized from it, hence the title, which is French for ‘The Rush’. As soon as I got back to London from that trip I got to my piano and worked out this piece over a couple sessions. It’s a personal one.”

Check it out below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads:



1. La Ruée

2. Looking for Light

3. Biafra

4. The Congo

5. The Loops (Grief)

6. Pepper

7. The Reset Was Reset Again