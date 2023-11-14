TOOL have confirmed a new European tour for spring 2024, including a stop at The O2

TOOL have announced a new tour for spring 2024.
The run includes stops at London’s O2 Arena, Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena and Paris’ Accor Arena, as well as festival sets at Graspop Metal Meeting, Tons of Rock and CopenHell, with tickets going on sale from Friday, 17th November.
The details are
MAY
25 HANNOVER, ZAG Arena
27 AMSTERDAM, Ziggo Dome
30 BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena
JUNE
01 MANCHESTER, AO Arena
03 LONDON, O2 Arena
05 PARIS, Accor Arena
08 BERLIN, Parkbühne Wuhlheide
10 VIENNA, Wiener Stadthalle
11 KARKÓW, Tauron Arena
13 BUDAPEST, BudapestAréna
14 KÖLN, Lanxess Arena
20 DESSEL, Graspop Metal Meeting
22 COPENHAGEN, CopenHell
25 STOCKHOLM, Tele2 Arena
27 OSLO, Tons of Rock