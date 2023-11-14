TOOL have confirmed a new European tour for spring 2024, including a stop at The O2

TOOL have announced a new tour for spring 2024.

The run includes stops at London’s O2 Arena, Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena and Paris’ Accor Arena, as well as festival sets at Graspop Metal Meeting, Tons of Rock and CopenHell, with tickets going on sale from Friday, 17th November.

The details are

MAY

25 HANNOVER, ZAG Arena

27 AMSTERDAM, Ziggo Dome

30 BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena

JUNE

01 MANCHESTER, AO Arena

03 LONDON, O2 Arena

05 PARIS, Accor Arena

08 BERLIN, Parkbühne Wuhlheide

10 VIENNA, Wiener Stadthalle

11 KARKÓW, Tauron Arena

13 BUDAPEST, BudapestAréna

14 KÖLN, Lanxess Arena

20 DESSEL, Graspop Metal Meeting

22 COPENHAGEN, CopenHell

25 STOCKHOLM, Tele2 Arena

27 OSLO, Tons of Rock