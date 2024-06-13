Toro y Moi announces new album ‘Hole Erth’ set for September release

The news comes alongside a new single, 'Tuesday'.

Toro y Moi, aka Chaz Bear, has unveiled his latest project, new album ‘Hole Erth’.

Scheduled for release on 6th September via Dead Oceans, the announcement is paired with the release of a new single, ‘Tuesday’.

‘Hole Erth’ represents a fusion of genres. According to the Dead Oceans website, the album “synthesises anthemic pop-punk and autotuned, melancholic rap into a body of work that is both very much of the now, but also a reflection of long-running threads in Toro y Moi mastermind Chaz Bear’s musical history.”

In a statement , Toro y Moi explains, “I hope you enjoy this suburban anthem, growing up, the often-controversial-line between mainstream and underground artists was so defined but now that line has become so blurred I can’t even tell what I like anymore… sometimes.”

‘Hole Erth’ features an array of collaborations. Featured artists include Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service’s Ben Gibbard, Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract, Glaive, Don Toliver, Porches, Duckwrth, and more.

The tracklisting reads:

  1. ‘Walking in the Rain’
  2. ‘CD-R’
  3. ‘HOV’
  4. ‘Tuesday’
  5. ‘Hollywood’ ft. Benjamin Gibbard
  6. ‘Reseda’ ft. Duckwrth and Elijah Kessler
  7. ‘Babydaddy’
  8. ‘Madonna’ ft. Don Toliver
  9. ‘Undercurrent’ ft. Don Toliver and Porches
  10. ‘Off Road’
  11. ‘Smoke’ ft. Kenny Mason
  12. ‘Heaven’ ft. Kevin Abstract and Lev
  13. ‘Starlink’ ft. Glaive
