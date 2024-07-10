Toro y Moi has teamed up with Kevin Abstract and Lev for his new single ‘Heaven’

Toro y Moi has released a new single, ‘Heaven’.

The track – a collaboration with Kevin Abstract and Lev – is set to appear on his upcoming album ‘Hole Erth’, scheduled for release on 6th September.

‘Heaven’ blends elements of bedroom pop with indie and electronic production styles. The song notably incorporates an interpolation of Broken Social Scene’s ‘Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl’, adding another layer to its eclectic sound.

Toro y Moi, aka Chaz Bear, explains: “As a musician, you’ll occasionally hear stories about these songs the songwriter said, ‘…Just came out of thin air.’ Or they were written in a matter of minutes or hours – they just have a nonchalant magic to them. ‘Heaven’ was just that.

“It was my first day of the ‘Hole Erth’ sessions at Different Fur in San Francisco. I asked Grace Coleman, the engineer to open a random session from a batch of demos from my studio. Within an hour of opening the session I found myself wrapping a second verse and it occured to me I might have a song worth finishing. It was a moment of literally letting go of these songs and into someone else’s hands (and computer) and taking on the song writer role fully, no thinking about production or the mix and just listening to my thoughts.

“I ultimately found myself writing about moments of processing and realizing that the journey of the musician is a constant practice, paying attention to one aspect only allows room for something to slip away. How does one make a decision when the options presented are all poetically polarising?”

Check out the new single below.