Torres has released ‘I got the fear’ from her upcoming album

Torres – aka New York artist Mackenzie Scott — has released a new single.
‘I got the fear’ is taken from her recently-announced new album. ‘What an enormous room’ will be released on 26th January via Merge, and it’s already been teased by lead single ‘Collect’.
Of the track, she says: “A collective dread has been mounting. Everyone I know is having a brawl with the universe, with themselves…wars, climate catastrophe, a pandemic, the worldwide regression on human rights, the political hellscape — it affects everybody, and I know we’re all feeling it in waves of varying degree all the time.
“I think it’s really important that we find a way to get our hopes back up. I’m here to try to help light the way if I can. Most days I really believe humanity will find a way. But there’s a nagging anxiety that maybe that won’t happen. One has to wonder if it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy that a species that believes it’s doomed will doom itself.”
Torres has also confirmed a lengthy headline tour, which includes three nights in the UK:
FEBRUARY
12 – Manchester, UK @ YES
13 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
14 – London, UK @ Oslo
Check out the new single below.
The album’s tracklisting reads:
- Happy man’s shoes
- Life as we don’t know it
- I got the fear
- Wake to flowers
- Ugly mystery
- Collect
- Artificial limits
- Jerk into joy
- Forever home
- Songbird forever