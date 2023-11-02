Torres has released ‘I got the fear’ from her upcoming album

Torres – aka New York artist Mackenzie Scott — has released a new single.

‘I got the fear’ is taken from her recently-announced new album. ‘What an enormous room’ will be released on 26th January via Merge, and it’s already been teased by lead single ‘Collect’.

Of the track, she says: “A collective dread has been mounting. Everyone I know is having a brawl with the universe, with themselves…wars, climate catastrophe, a pandemic, the worldwide regression on human rights, the political hellscape — it affects everybody, and I know we’re all feeling it in waves of varying degree all the time.

“I think it’s really important that we find a way to get our hopes back up. I’m here to try to help light the way if I can. Most days I really believe humanity will find a way. But there’s a nagging anxiety that maybe that won’t happen. One has to wonder if it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy that a species that believes it’s doomed will doom itself.”

Torres has also confirmed a lengthy headline tour, which includes three nights in the UK:

FEBRUARY

12 – Manchester, UK @ YES

13 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

14 – London, UK @ Oslo

