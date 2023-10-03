Torres has announced a new album with “rage song” ‘Collect’

The full-length's coming in January.
Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

Torres – aka New York artist Mackenzie Scott — has announced her new album.

‘What an enormous room’ will be released on 26th January via Merge, and it’s teased by lead single ‘Collect’.

“This song is about justice being served,” she says. “The rage song I’ve been trying to write for years!”

Torres has also confirmed a lengthy headline tour, which includes three nights in the UK:

FEBRUARY
12 – Manchester, UK @ YES
13 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
14 – London, UK @ Oslo

Check out the new single below.

The album’s tracklisting reads:

  1. Happy man’s shoes
  2. Life as we don’t know it
  3. I got the fear
  4. Wake to flowers
  5. Ugly mystery
  6. Collect
  7. Artificial limits
  8. Jerk into joy
  9. Forever home
  10. Songbird forever
