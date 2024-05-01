Torus are being chased by a Yeti with their new single, ‘Avalanche’

Milton Keynes-based Torus have released their latest single ‘Avalanche’, marking their first new music since their EP ‘Sail’ in 2022.

The track features a collaboration with label mates The Blue Stones. “We have never been more excited to release a song,” shared Torus about the new single. “It’s the perfect ‘BOOM’ Torus are back, and to be able to have The Blue Stones featuring is super cool.”

In tandem with the single, Torus released a self-produced video, shot on some of the finest slopes in the UK and featuring the infamous yeti of Hemel Hempstead. “What’s more fun than being chased around by a Yeti?” the band question. “Waking up at 4am to be chased around by a Yeti!”

In addition to the release of ‘Avalanche’, Torus are finalising their debut album, with more details expected to be announced soon. Meanwhile, they are preparing to tour across the UK, with several shows already scheduled for June.

The dates in full read:

JUNE

4 Subside, Birmingham, UK

5 Disorder, Manchester, UK

6 Make Noise Studios, Sheffield, UK

7 Voodoo Daddys, Norwich, UK

14 Tooting Tram & Social, London, UK