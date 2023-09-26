Touché Amoré are celebrating the tenth anniversary of ‘Is Survived By’ with a new reissue.

Their third album, the record has been given a remix by Brad Wood and remaster by Emily Lazar, updated immersive packaging by Nick Steinhardt, new vinyl colourways and updated inserts with liner notes and essays. It will be released on 19th January via Deathwish Inc.

“I’ve always had a really hard time with the way this record sounds,” explains vocalist Jeremy Bolm. “I’ve unfortunately been oversharing and vocal about that for a number of years, but when we went to Brad to remix it, the main direction that I gave him was to make this sound more like Stage Four, and I think he killed it. He found that middle ground to where everything now compliments each other and there’s far more clarity overall.”

Check out a visualizer for the title-track below.

The tracklisting for ‘Is Survived By: Revived (Remixed / Remastered)’ reads:

Just Exist

To Write Content

Praise / Love

Anyone / Anything

DNA

Harbor

Kerosene

Blue Angels

Social Caterpillar

Non Fiction

Steps

Is Survived By