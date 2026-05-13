Tove Lo has returned with feverish new single ‘I’m your girl right?’ and details of sixth album ‘ESTRUS’
“There’s no good advice on this album,” she says.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
“There’s no good advice on this album,” she says.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Tove Lo has announced her sixth studio album ‘ESTRUS’, which arrives on 18th September via Pretty Swede Records and Virgin Music Group.
The Swedish pop star is previewing the record with new single ‘I’m your girl right?’, a pulsing electro-pop track that arrives alongside a striking video directed by Nogari and filmed at a former monastery outside São Paulo with more than 70 dancers.
Speaking about the release, Tove Lo said: “The first song and video from my new album ‘ESTRUS’ are out. I know you’ve been waiting a long time and I hope it’s worth the wait.”
The new album takes its name from the biological term for a female mammal in heat, with Tove Lo describing the record as “primal” and emotionally unresolved.
“There’s no good advice on this album,” she explained. “Just a lot of feelings, no solutions.”
Alongside the album announcement, Tove Lo has also confirmed details of the ‘ESTRUS’ world tour, which kicks off in North America this September before heading to the UK and Europe in November. The run includes her biggest London headline show to date at O2 Academy Brixton on 7th November, with Rose Gray joining as support across the UK and European dates.
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