Tove Lo and SG Lewis have released their new collaborative EP ‘HEAT’, and a (NSFW) video for the title-track

Tove Lo and SG Lewis have released their new collaborative EP.

‘HEAT’ – which features additional production from Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – is out now (14th June) via Pretty Swede Records. They’ve also shared a (NSFW) video for the title-track.

Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘HEAT’, Tove Lo reveals: “We share a lot of fans in the queer community and this EP is very much inspired by the energy we feel from the crowd. We wanted to celebrate that with these 4 bangers.

“Sam and I met on the dance floor and I think when we first worked together we felt that special creative connection that rarely happens. So after making a few songs together that ended up on both our albums we felt like we had more to give to our mutual fans who, like us, love to dance in sweaty warehouses.”

SG Lewis adds: “After our first two collaborations, we kept getting in the studio together as the process was so natural and fun, and every time we went in we came out with something we loved!”

“All of the beats were started from scratch in the room with Tove, minus ‘Busy Girl’ for which the beat was made with TEED beforehand. The writing process was always very fast and fluid once Tove found the Hook – she would come up with incredible vocal ideas, and I would produce the beats around the lyrics she was writing in real time, until we were both on our feet dancing by the end of the session. We then spent nearly a year tweaking the songs and rewriting certain parts, and TEED was able to help on with some additional production.”

Check out the EP and video below.