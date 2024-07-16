jasmine.4.t signs to Saddest Factory Records, shares new single ‘Skin on Skin’

jasmine.4.t has announced her signing to Phoebe Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records. The news comes with the release of her new single titled ‘Skin on Skin’.

Based in Manchester, jasmine.4.t becomes the first UK artist to join Saddest Factory Records. Her latest single was produced by the members of boygenius – Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus.

Her journey into music began when she inherited a guitar from her late uncle. She initially played in what she describes as “silly skate punk bands” and self-released her early work on Breakfast Records, a label she co-founded with friends in Bristol. jasmine.4.t’s path to Saddest Factory Records was unexpected, as she initially planned to release her next collection of songs independently. However, after touring with Lucy Dacus, she submitted demos to the label. Recounting the moment she learned of Bridgers’ interest, jasmine.4.t said, “‘Okay, I just played your demos for Phoebe [Bridgers] in the car,'” Jasmine recounts. “‘She’s on the phone to her manager, trying to work out how she can sign you.'”

jasmine.4.t is known for combining her music career with activism, using her platform to advocate for trans rights and marginalised groups. Reflecting on her new signing, she stated, “Being signed by Phoebe Bridgers is immediately going to open me up to a wider audience. I take it seriously, just to be a visible trans woman role model in music, because there aren’t that many, and there should be more.”

Fans can catch jasmine.4.t live at her upcoming headline show in London on 31st July at The Waiting Room. You can check out her single ‘Skin on Skin’ here: