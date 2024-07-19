Trash Boat’s new single ‘Be Someone’ features Eric Vanlerberghe from I Prevail

Trash Boat have released a new single, ‘Be Someone (Feat. Eric Vanlerberghe)’.

The track follows on from recent drops ‘Liar Liar’ and ‘Break You’, as the St Albans quintet are working on the follow up to the 2021’s ‘Don’t You Feel Amazing?’ album – ‘Heaven Can Wait’, out 4th October.

Speaking of the collaboration with Eric from I Prevail, frontman Tobi Duncan says, “Eric’s wife was actually a fan of Trash Boat, which was how we ended up touring with them in the first place. We got on great on tour and he joined us on stage for a few guest spots throughout. During the tour, we asked if he’d be up for guesting on a new song and he was down.

Though things took a turn in Dublin, we were out drinking and a drunk guy was trying to fight everyone. He started tossing his own girlfriend around, which is where Eric stepped in and before you knew it, the guy turned on Eric. Eric shoved him to the floor and walked away, as he did the guy tried to sucker punch Eric from behind. That’s where I got involved and where it came to an end. The song was already written at this point, but the subject matter is poetically relevant.”

Check it out below.