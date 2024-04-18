Trash Boat document a period of fear and anxiety with their new single ‘Break You’

Trash Boat have released a new single, ‘Liar Liar’.

The track follows on from recent drop ‘Liar Liar’, and as the St Albans quintet are working on the follow up to the 2021’s ‘Don’t You Feel Amazing?’ album. The band also headline London’s Heaven on 9th May.

“Break You is about the single most significant period of fear and anxiety I have ever had in my life, I’ve never felt anything like it before or since,” explains frontman Tobi Duncan. “Not a clue where it came from or how it happened, but I was reduced to a constant feeling of indiscriminate fear, not of anything in particular, just fear. It felt like it was the beginning of the rest of my life, like I was going to feel this way or worse forever. I couldn’t even get out of bed or leave the house, let alone tour, travel, socialise, work etc. And yet I made it through and learned a lot about myself and what I am capable of, so this song dives into my thoughts surrounding this period.”

