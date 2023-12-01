Trash Boat take aim at ‘podcast bro’ culture with their new single, ‘Liar Liar’

Trash Boat have released a new single, ‘Liar Liar’.

The track arrives as the St Albans quintet are working on the follow up to the 2021’s ‘Don’t You Feel Amazing?’ album.

“The song is an unloading of frustration surrounding modern ‘podcast bro’ culture,” explains frontman Tobi Duncan.

“Every team of morons talking about body count, sexual value, drop shipping, 3am wake up routines and generally anything jarring and useless from people desperately trying to be relevant and controversial to get views.

“People that talk in a completely ham-fisted way about things they know nothing about or just generally woke or anti-woke things to maximise their ability to create an engaging thumbnail and video title.”

Check it out below.