Trophy Eyes have confirmed a UK headline tour for April

Trophy Eyes have announced a UK headline tour for April.

The Australian band released their latest album, ‘Suicide and Sunshine’, last summer via Hopeless Records.

“We’re pumped to tour the UK and Europe again,” say the band. “We haven’t been to a lot of these cities in over five years, so it’s great to have the chance to get reacquainted. It’s special to us to be able to travel back and perform for the people who have supported us and listened to us all these years. I can’t wait to share that moment together. We’ve only ever been to Europe in winter too, so I’m especially excited to travel through these beautiful old cities with the sun on our backs. Playing our brand new album every night, at this point, is just a bonus.”

The details are:

APRIL

05 BIRMINGHAM Asylum

06 LEEDS Project House

07 GLASGOW Cathouse

09 MANCHESTER Rebellion

10 BRISTOL The Fleece

11 LONDON O2 Islington Academy

13 PORTSMOUTH Takedown Festival