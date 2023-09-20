Troye Sivan has shared his new single, ‘Got Me Started’

Troye Sivan has released his latest track, ‘Got Me Started’, the second single from his upcoming album ‘Something To Give Each Other’, due out on October 13 via Capitol Records.

Produced by Ian Kirkpatrick, known for his work with Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez, the song features a sample from ‘Shooting Stars’ by Australian electronic duo Bag Raiders. Sivan co-wrote the track with Kirkpatrick, Leland, Tayla Parx, and Kaelyn Behr.

Discussing the song, Sivan says, “When we were writing this song, I was emphatic about using ‘Shooting Stars’ — I just kept humming it in the studio. I’m over the moon about the opportunity to sample that track because this song is iconic to me. Ian Kirkpatrick’s production technique of recording the vocal at a slower speed and then speeding it up is what you hear in the chorus. I instantly loved the way it sounded.”

The official video for ‘Got Me Started’ was shot in Bangkok, Thailand, and features cameos from actor/musician PP Krit and drag queens Warit Kesmanee (Miss Gimhuay), Angele-Anang Pokinwuttipob (Angele), Yutthaphichai Deleon (Gigi), Thanisorn Hengsoontorn (Anne Maywong) and Tharathep Thaweephon (Gawdland. The video was directed by Gordon von Steiner, with cinematography by Stuart Winecoff and choreography by Sergio Reis.

You can check out ‘Got Me Started’ below.