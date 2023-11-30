Troye Sivan has announced a new tour of the UK and Europe

Troye Sivan has announced a new headline tour.
The dates are in support of his latest album ‘Something To Give Each Other’, which arrived in October via Capitol Records. He’ll currently perform five shows in the UK and Ireland, including Wembley Arena.
The details are:
MAY
29 Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu dos Recreios
31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
JUNE
5 Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet
6–8 Aarhus, Denmark – NorthSide Festival
9 Prague, Czech Republic – Sportovní hala Fortuna
11 Berlin, Germany – Velodrom
12 Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle
14 Munich, Germany – Zenith
15 Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall
17 Frankfurt, Germany – myticket Jahrhunderthalle
18 Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
20 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
22 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
23 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
25 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
27 London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley
28 Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Tickets go on general on sale from Friday, 8th December. You can check out his single, ‘Got Me Started’, below.