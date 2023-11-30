Troye Sivan has announced a new tour of the UK and Europe

Troye Sivan has announced a new headline tour.

The dates are in support of his latest album ‘Something To Give Each Other’, which arrived in October via Capitol Records. He’ll currently perform five shows in the UK and Ireland, including Wembley Arena.

The details are:

MAY

29 Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu dos Recreios

31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

JUNE

5 Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

6–8 Aarhus, Denmark – NorthSide Festival

9 Prague, Czech Republic – Sportovní hala Fortuna

11 Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

12 Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

14 Munich, Germany – Zenith

15 Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall

17 Frankfurt, Germany – myticket Jahrhunderthalle

18 Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

20 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

22 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

23 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

25 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

27 London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

28 Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Tickets go on general on sale from Friday, 8th December. You can check out his single, ‘Got Me Started’, below.