Truck has signed up The Amazons, Heartworms and more

Several more acts have joined the line-up for Truck Festival.

The new additions include The Amazons (pictured), Heartworms, The K’s, Overpass, VLURE, Personal Trainer, The Clockworks, SOFY, Balancing Act, Chilli Jesson, The Lounge Society and more.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to Truck this summer,” The Amazons comment. “It’s a festival that holds a special place in our hearts as the first main stage we ever played. It’s time for another milestone this year, in front of one of the best crowds in the UK.”

They join headliners Jamie T, Wet Leg, The Streets and IDLES, as well as Declan McKenna, Yard Act, Holly Humberstone, Peace, Soft Play, Sundara Karma, English Teacher, The Magic Gang, Fat Dog, Lime Garden, Folly Group, Divorce and Nieve Ella.

Plus, The Kooks, Sea Girls, Black Honey, The Snuts, The Mysterines, Willie J Healey, Bob Vylan, Katy B, NewDad, Antony Szmierek, The Wytches, The Royston Club, Been Stellar, Coach Party, and The Pigeon Detectives.

The festival will take place from 25th-28th July at Hill Farm in Oxfordshire. Visit truckfestival.com for more information.