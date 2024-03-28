Truck Festival has announced the winners for this year’s band apps competition

Truck Festival has confirmed the winners for this year’s band apps.
Loads of new acts applied to play the event, with the winners chosen via both industry guests (including Dork, ‘FYI’ – we championed Birmingham indie-popster Eliza May (pictured)) and a public vote.
Playing will be:
thistle.
Minds Idle
Holy Loaf
LOCK-IN
pecq
Isaac Stuart
In-Flight Movie
HööF
Jonny Payne & The Thunder
Mid Air
The Kokroachez
916 Nayyah & Nikz
Girl Like That
MANNERS
Alice SK
M60
Dude Safari
shortstraw.
YUKE
Killer Kowalski
Dog Race
Elin Grace
Luna Lake
Delights
Eliza May
Generation Feral
Pennine Suite
The Lilypetals
They join headliners Jamie T, Wet Leg, The Streets and IDLES, as well as Declan McKenna, Yard Act, Holly Humberstone, Peace, Soft Play, Sundara Karma, English Teacher, The Magic Gang, Fat Dog, Lime Garden, Folly Group, Divorce and Nieve Ella.
Plus, The Kooks, Sea Girls, Black Honey, The Snuts, The Mysterines, Willie J Healey, Bob Vylan, Katy B, NewDad, Antony Szmierek, The Wytches, The Royston Club, Been Stellar, Coach Party, and The Pigeon Detectives.
The festival will take place from 25th-28th July at Hill Farm in Oxfordshire. Visit truckfestival.com for more information.