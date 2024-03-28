Truck Festival has announced the winners for this year’s band apps competition

Truck Festival has confirmed the winners for this year’s band apps.

Loads of new acts applied to play the event, with the winners chosen via both industry guests (including Dork, ‘FYI’ – we championed Birmingham indie-popster Eliza May (pictured)) and a public vote.

Playing will be:

thistle.

Minds Idle

Holy Loaf

LOCK-IN

pecq

Isaac Stuart

In-Flight Movie

HööF

Jonny Payne & The Thunder

Mid Air

The Kokroachez

916 Nayyah & Nikz

Girl Like That

MANNERS

Alice SK

M60

Dude Safari

shortstraw.

YUKE

Killer Kowalski

Dog Race

Elin Grace

Luna Lake

Delights

Eliza May

Generation Feral

Pennine Suite

The Lilypetals

They join headliners Jamie T, Wet Leg, The Streets and IDLES, as well as Declan McKenna, Yard Act, Holly Humberstone, Peace, Soft Play, Sundara Karma, English Teacher, The Magic Gang, Fat Dog, Lime Garden, Folly Group, Divorce and Nieve Ella.

Plus, The Kooks, Sea Girls, Black Honey, The Snuts, The Mysterines, Willie J Healey, Bob Vylan, Katy B, NewDad, Antony Szmierek, The Wytches, The Royston Club, Been Stellar, Coach Party, and The Pigeon Detectives.

The festival will take place from 25th-28th July at Hill Farm in Oxfordshire. Visit truckfestival.com for more information.