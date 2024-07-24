Down With Boring Live is heading to Truck, featuring The Amazons, VLURE, and Divorce

Truck Festival is set to host Down With Boring Live this weekend, featuring special guests The Amazons, VLURE, and Divorce.

The Oxford-based festival, beginning on Friday, will welcome Down With Boring on Sunday 28th July, when our intrepid hosts Jake Hawkes and Jamie Muir take over The Taproom with a trio of our faves for the usual Pop Nonsense.

It’s not the only fun we’re getting up to at Truck, either. Dork’s Night Out will also be at Truck Festival, bringing a curated line-up to The Nest on Sunday 28th July.

Bob Vylan are set to headline, alogside Personal Trainer, Heartworms, Mary and the Junkyard, and VLURE. The Manatees, Juice Pops, Eliza May, and Delights complete the line-up.

The Truck Festival 2024 roster includes Jamie T, Wet Leg, The Streets, Idles, Declan McKenna, Soft Play, The Kooks, Holly Humberstone, Sea Girls, Peace, NewDad, Lime Garden, Black Honey, Yard Act, Katy B, The Snuts, The Magic Gang, Been Stellar, Nieve Ella, English Teacher, Fat Dog, Mr Motivator, and Barry from Eastenders, among others.

Truck Festival is taking place from 26th to 28th July at Hill Farm, Oxfordshire.