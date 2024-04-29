TSHA releases new single ‘Sweet Devotion’ featuring Caroline Byrne

TSHA has released a new single, ‘Sweet Devotion (feat. Caroline Byrne)’.

Discussing the inspiration behind the song, TSHA expressed her enthusiasm: “I’m so excited to be releasing my new single ‘Sweet Devotion’! It’s been such a pleasure writing a record inspired by the music I love playing out and listening to on dance floors all over the world. This is one to switch off and enjoy in the moment. The track features incredible vocals from the angel Caroline Byrne. Can’t wait to play this one out in Ibiza this season ❤️‍🔥”

TSHA is gearing up for her ‘IBISHA 2024’ tour, as well as performances at festivals All Points East, Parklife, and Lost Village Festival.

You can check out ‘Sweet Devotion’ below.