Tune-Yards announce ‘Nikki Nack’ 10th anniversary deluxe edition

The expanded version features four new tracks and is accompanied by a limited-edition zine offering behind-the-scenes content.

Tune-Yards have announced a 10th anniversary deluxe edition of their third album ‘Nikki Nack’, set for digital release on 9th August across streaming services.

The expanded version will feature four new tracks, including a remix of ‘Water Fountain’ by Brooklyn duo Water From Your Eyes, titled ‘Water From Your Fountain’. This new version reimagines the original as a “dynamic, contemporary floor-filler”. Also included are two 2014 session singles, ‘Nobody/Anybody’ and ‘Rally’, as well as Tune-Yards’ own remix of ‘Water Fountain’.

Accompanying the release is a limited-edition 28-page zine, ‘Nikki Nack: Behind the Behind of the Album’. Created by Merrill Garbus, it offers behind-the-scenes insights into the album’s creation, featuring photography, handwritten anecdotes, and scans of original lyric journals. The zine will be available separately or bundled with the 2014 red LP pressing of ‘Nikki Nack’.

The ‘Nikki Nack 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition’ will feature 17 tracks in total, including all the original album tracks alongside the new additions. Fans can pre-save the release now.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Billie Eilish and FINNEAS break down 'Hit me hard and soft' tracks in new Amazon Music series 'Songline'
Music News
Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals announce debut EP 'Give an Inch' and US tour dates
Music News
Coco & Clair Clair release new single 'Kate Spade'
READ MORE