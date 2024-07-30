Tune-Yards announce ‘Nikki Nack’ 10th anniversary deluxe edition

Tune-Yards have announced a 10th anniversary deluxe edition of their third album ‘Nikki Nack’, set for digital release on 9th August across streaming services.

The expanded version will feature four new tracks, including a remix of ‘Water Fountain’ by Brooklyn duo Water From Your Eyes, titled ‘Water From Your Fountain’. This new version reimagines the original as a “dynamic, contemporary floor-filler”. Also included are two 2014 session singles, ‘Nobody/Anybody’ and ‘Rally’, as well as Tune-Yards’ own remix of ‘Water Fountain’.

Accompanying the release is a limited-edition 28-page zine, ‘Nikki Nack: Behind the Behind of the Album’. Created by Merrill Garbus, it offers behind-the-scenes insights into the album’s creation, featuring photography, handwritten anecdotes, and scans of original lyric journals. The zine will be available separately or bundled with the 2014 red LP pressing of ‘Nikki Nack’.

The ‘Nikki Nack 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition’ will feature 17 tracks in total, including all the original album tracks alongside the new additions. Fans can pre-save the release now.